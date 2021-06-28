Covishield boosts immune responses following third dose: Oxford Study

Oxford-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine induces strong immune responses following either a prolonged second dose interval of up to 45 weeks or following a third boosting dose, showed a study done by the University of Oxford.

The results of the clinical trials published on the pre-print server of The Lancet showed that with a 45-week dosing interval between the first and second dose, antibody titres were four times higher than with a 12-week interval. The results demonstrated that a longer dosing interval is not detrimental but can derive stronger immunity.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine also known as Covishield in India is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). An extended interval between the first and second dose of up to 45 weeks, resulted in up to an 18 folds increase in antibody response, measured 28 days after the second dose, the results showed.

The study further demonstrated that antibody levels remain elevated from baseline for at least one year following a single dose. The study results come a few weeks after the Indian government drew flak over its decision to increase the gap between two Covishield doses from 4-6 weeks to 12 - 16 weeks owing to a shortage of vaccines in the country. The central government went on clarifying that the decision was taken on “scientific evidence" and in a “transparent" manner.

The study also showed that in addition, the third dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine given at least 6 months after a second dose, boosted antibody levels six-folds and maintained T cell response. A third dose also resulted in higher neutralising activity against the Alpha (B.1.1.7, 'Kent'), Beta (B.1.351, 'South African'), and Delta (B.1.617.2, 'Indian') variants.

Both the late second dose and the third dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were less reactogenic than the first dose. Professor Sir Andrew J Pollard, chief investigator, and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, said: “This should come as reassuring news to countries with lower supplies of the vaccine, who may be concerned about delays in providing second doses to their populations. There is an excellent response to a second dose, even after a 10-month delay from the first."

Sir Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, said: “Demonstrating our vaccine generates a robust and durable immune response is important for providing confidence in longer-term protection. We look forward to continuing to partner with the University of Oxford and recommending bodies around the world to further evaluate the impact of these data."

The vaccine uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material of the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. After vaccination, the surface spike protein is produced, priming the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.

The vaccine has been granted a conditional marketing authorisation or emergency use in more than 80 countries across six continents, as a two-dose regimen given four to 12 weeks apart for adults aged 18 years and over. More than 600 million doses of covid-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca have been supplied to 170 countries worldwide, including more than 100 countries through the COVAX Facility.

