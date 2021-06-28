Covishield boosts immune responses following third dose: Oxford Study

Both the late second dose and the third dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine were less reactogenic than the first dose. Professor Sir Andrew J Pollard, chief investigator, and director of the Oxford Vaccine Group at the University of Oxford, said: “This should come as reassuring news to countries with lower supplies of the vaccine, who may be concerned about delays in providing second doses to their populations. There is an excellent response to a second dose, even after a 10-month delay from the first."