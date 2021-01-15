Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday that the vaccination rollout on 16 January will be the beginning of the end of Covid-19 in the country. He reiterated that both the vaccines that will be administered to people received emergency use approval after scientific scrutiny.

"India is set to begin the world's biggest vaccination drive tomorrow. This is the beginning of the end of Covid. Both indigenously manufactured vaccines given emergency use approval after scientific scrutiny," said Harsh Vardhan.

The statement comes as a clarification over doubts being raised about the expedited approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The vaccine was given a nod by the DGCI before data of the phase-3 trial was published. Opposition lawmakers and industry experts had questioned the lack of transparency.

Following this, various government representatives have argued that the homegrown vaccine is safe and effective.

Dr V K Paul member, NITI Aayog member, recently said that both the vaccines have been tested in thousands of people and are the safest with no risk of any significance.

"We should have no doubt that the two vaccines approved are the safest of the vaccines. Both the vaccines have been tested on thousands of people and side-effects are negligible. There is no risk of any significance," he had said.

The government had also said that any beneficiary will not have the option to choose between both the approved vaccines.

Kick-starting vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually kick-off India's massive coronavirus vaccination drive on Saturday. The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is expected to cover 3 lakh frontline healthcare workers across 3,006 sites in India.

"The massive countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive will be rolled out by Prime Minister from January 16. This would be the world's largest immunisation exercise," the health ministry has said.

PM Modi will also be interacting with some beneficiaries who will receive the Covid-19 shot on Saturday, via videoconferencing.





