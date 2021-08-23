The people who participated in the clinical trials for Covishield and Covaxin Covid-19 vaccines will be issued digital certificates through the CoWIN portal, said the Union health ministry on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said it received several requests from trial participants for issuing certificates through CoWIN.

“It was decided that vaccination certificates may be issued to such participants who were administered the vaccines during these trials/studies, after the trials/studies were unblinded," the statement read.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was designated by the health ministry as the nodal agency for the collection of vaccination data for such participants.

“ICMR had provided the data for 11,349 such persons to the MoHFW. Digital vaccination certificates have now been issued through CoWIN, to such persons who participated in these studies/trials of Covishield and Covaxin," the ministry said.

Following this, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to thank the people who had participated in the trials.

"In a welcome initiative, digital #COVID19 vaccination certificates will now be issued to the clinical trial participants of COVISHIELD & COVAXIN through Co-WIN. The nation thanks them for their incredible commitment & contribution to COVID-19 vaccine research & treatment (sic)," tweeted Mandviya.

"The participants can download their individual certificates through Co-WIN Portal, Aarogya Setu, Digilocker or the UMANG Application," he added.

The ICMR in partnership with the Serum Institute of India (SII) had conducted phase II/III bridging studies of Covishield from August 2020. Phase III efficacy clinical trials for Covaxin were conducted by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) from November 2020.

