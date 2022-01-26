Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covishield, Covaxin doses to be capped at 275 each after getting regular market approval

Covishield, Covaxin doses to be capped at 275 each after getting regular market approval

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a booster vaccination drive for frontline workers and elderly people in Chennai on January 20, 2022. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)
1 min read . 03:53 PM IST Payal Banerjee, PTI

  • The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has been directed to start working towards capping the price to make the vaccines affordable

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The price of Covishield and Covaxin, the Covid vaccines which are expected to soon get regular market approval from India's drug regulator, is likely to be capped at 275 per dose plus an additional service charge of 150, official sources said.

According to them, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has been directed to start working towards capping the price to make the vaccines affordable.

As of now, Covaxin is priced at 1,200 per dose while Covishield costs 780 in private facilities. The prices include 150 service charge. Both the vaccines are only authorised for emergency use in the country.

An Subject Expert Committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on January 19 recommended granting regular market approval to Covid vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions.

"The NPPA has been asked to work towards capping the price of the vaccines. The price is likely to be capped at 275 per dose along with an additional service charge of 150," an official source said.

Prakash Kumar Singh, the director (government and regulatory affairs) at Serum Institue of India, had submitted an application to the Drugs Controller General of India on October 25 seeking regular market approval for its Covishiled vaccine.

A couple of weeks ago, V Krishna Mohan, the whole-time director at Bharat Biotech, submitted complete information on the chemistry, manufacturing and controls, along with the pre-clinical and clinical data while seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin.

Covaxin and Covishield were granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) on January 3 last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

