Covishield dosage gap to stay at 12-16 weeks: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the present guidelines, the second dose of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield vaccine is given after a time period of 12-16 weeks of the first dose.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The health ministry has decided that the interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 will remain at 12-16 weeks, despite an expert panel’s recommendation that the gap should be reduced to 8-16 weeks, according to a report from Hindustan Times.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The health ministry has decided that the interval between two doses of the Covishield vaccine against Covid-19 will remain at 12-16 weeks, despite an expert panel’s recommendation that the gap should be reduced to 8-16 weeks, according to a report from Hindustan Times.
“The health ministry is not revising the gap between the two doses of Covishield for the time being," a central government official aware of the matter told HT on condition of anonymity.
“The health ministry is not revising the gap between the two doses of Covishield for the time being," a central government official aware of the matter told HT on condition of anonymity.
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on March 20 recommended the Union Ministry of Health to reduce the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield's duration of the second dose to somewhere between 8 to 16 weeks after the first dose in view of the ongoing Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) on March 20 recommended the Union Ministry of Health to reduce the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield's duration of the second dose to somewhere between 8 to 16 weeks after the first dose in view of the ongoing Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the present guidelines, the second dose of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield vaccine is given after a time period of 12-16 weeks of the first dose.
According to the present guidelines, the second dose of the Serum Institute of India (SII) Covishield vaccine is given after a time period of 12-16 weeks of the first dose.
The Government of India on the basis of NTAGI recommendations in the month of May last year extended the gap between the two doses of the Covishield from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks.
The Government of India on the basis of NTAGI recommendations in the month of May last year extended the gap between the two doses of the Covishield from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks.
Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 181.21 crores and more than 1.50 crore doses of Covishield have been administered in India so far.
Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India has exceeded 181.21 crores and more than 1.50 crore doses of Covishield have been administered in India so far.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 183.49 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said. More than 22 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Monday, it said.
The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 183.49 crore on Monday, the Union health ministry said. More than 22 lakh vaccine doses had been administered till 7 pm on Monday, it said.