Covishield, Moderna, Pfizer jabs provide protective immunity to cancer patients

This observation was replicated in another study on the effects of tozinameran (Pfizer–BioNTech) among 232 patients with cancer and 261 control subjects in Israel: while less than a third of individuals with cancer (29%) developed antibodies after receiving the first dose, compared to 84% in the control group, this proportion increased to 86% following administration of the second dose. Further demonstrating the efficacy of the vaccine, only two cases of covid-19 were reported during the study period, both of which occurred in patients who had not yet received their second shot.