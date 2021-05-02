Subscribe
Home >News >India >Covishield production in full swing, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla as states flag shortage

Covishield production in full swing, says SII CEO Adar Poonawalla as states flag shortage

2 min read . 06:09 AM IST Staff Writer

Poonawalla said last week that the Serum Institute would be able to raise its monthly output to 100 million doses by July, later than a previous timeline of end-May

The production of Covid-19 vaccine Covishield is in full swing in Pune, said Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday.

"Had an excellent meeting with all our partners and stakeholders in the UK. Meanwhile, pleased to state that Covishield's production is in full swing in Pune. I look forward to reviewing operations upon my return in a few days," tweeted Poonawalla.

The statement came after he indicated in an interview that he is in London currently due to business plans to expand vaccine manufacturing to countries outside India, which may include the likes of the UK.

Poonawalla said last week that the Serum Institute would be able to raise its monthly output to 100 million doses by July, later than a previous timeline of end-May.

He hoped to increase the Serum Institute's production capacity from 2.5 billion to 3 billion doses a year within six months, he said in the interview.

Earlier this month, Adar Poonawalla had asked the government for financial assistance to ramp up vaccine production.

This comes in the backdrop of several states in India flagging concerns of shortage in vaccines as the country kicked off the third phase of its inoculation drive on Saturday.

Delhi, Odisha, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Punjab had said they do not have adequate doses to start vaccinating individuals in the 18-44 age group.

Some states announced the third phase of the immunisation drive in selected districts, while some announced vaccination for only those above 35 years of age.

Meanwhile, India reported a huge surge in Covid-19 cases on Saturday with 4,01,993 more people testing positive.

This is the highest number of new infections ever recorded in a day across the globe. India had crossed the grim milestone of reporting over 3 lakh new cases on 21 April.

