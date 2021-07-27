Serum India Institute's COVID-19 vaccine Covishield provides 93% protection against coronavirus and a 98% mortality reduction, the Centre said on Tuesday quoting a vaccine effectiveness study by Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMC).

While addressing a routine conference regarding the COVID situation in the country, Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog, said that the study was conducted on 15 lakh doctors and frontline workers in AFMC who were administered with Covishield.

"It revealed that there was 93% reduction in infection during second wave which was driven by the Delta variant and 98% mortality reduction," he added.

AFMS on Tuesday published the Vaccine effectiveness among healthcare and frontline Workers of Indian Armed Forces (VIN-WIN) study in the Medical Journal Armed Forces India.

The report said, there was a 93 per cent reduction in fresh infections and the deaths were reduced by 98 per cent. It is possibly the largest study worldwide on COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness, so far.

An official release said, 1.59 million Health Care Workers and Frontline Workers of the Armed Forces were among the first recipients when India launched its vaccination drive against COVID-19 on January 16, 2021. The study was largely conducted on healthy males with few co-morbid illnesses. It did not include children and the elderly.

How the vaccine effectiveness was calculated?

In the Vin-WIN study, authors calculated incident rate and incident rate ration. Vaccine effectiveness was calculated as one-incident ration. Both crude and corrected rates were estimated and adjusted for the force of pandemic, second wave and the changing numbers in the three groups on the daily basis. The study was achieved at no additional cost by analysing available data, as per the official release.

The VIN-WIN cohort study was carried out on anonymised data from the existing Armed Forces health surveillance system which had been enhanced for monitoring COVID-19. The surveillance system had data for daily vaccinations with first and second dose, dates of testing positive for COVID-19 and COVID related deaths; which were analysed, the official statement also said.

Have faith in our vaccines and continue to be careful: VK Paul

Reiterating the usefulness of vaccines in battling COVID-19, Paul said inoculation reduces infection but it is not a total guarantee.

"No vaccine guarantees that infection will not happen but serious disease gets prevented and nearly eliminated. I urge you to please be vigilant, be careful, have faith in our vaccines and continue to be careful in the weeks and months ahead," he added.

Nearly 88% of all vaccine doses administered in India to date have been SII's Covishield shot, a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a Reuters report said.

The government expects the company to raise supplies of its Covishield vaccine to about 120 million doses in August from 100 million doses in June.

