The decision to increase the gap between administering two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, Covishield has been taken in a "transparent manner based on scientific data", Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.

"Decision to increase the gap between administering 2 doses of #COVISHIELD has been taken in a transparent manner based on scientific data. India has a robust mechanism to evaluate data. It’s unfortunate that such an important issue is being politicised!" the Union Health Minister wrote on Twitter.

Dr Vardhan also attached a statement from the Centre that quoted Dr NK Arora, the chief of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), on the subject.

The Health Minister's statement comes amid concerns that the government had doubled the gap between the two doses of Covishield - from six-eight weeks to 12-16 - without the agreement of the NTAGI.

NTAGI scientists told news agency Reuters that the body did not have enough data to make such a recommendation.

However, Arora has said the decision to increase the gap between Covishield doses was completely based on scientific evidence. Moreover, refuting claims that scientists did not back the move, Arora said there was no dissent among the NTAGI members regarding the decision.

"Covid-19 and the vaccination are very dynamic. Tomorrow, if the vaccine platform tells us that a narrower interval is better for our people, even if the benefit is 5-10%, the Committee will take the decision on the basis of merit and its wisdom.On the other hand, if it turns out that the current decision is fine, we will continue with it," Arora added.

In the statement, Arora was quoted citing a study by UK health regulator Public Health England that showed vaccine efficacy varied between 65% - 88% when the interval is 12 weeks.

"This was the basis on which they overcame the outbreak due to the 'alpha' variant... because the interval they kept was 12 weeks. We also thought that this is a good idea... scientific reasons to show that when interval is increased adenovector vaccines give better response," the Chairman of India's Covid-19 Working Group of NTAGI was quoted as saying.

"The Covid Working Group took that decision, with no dissenting voice. This issue was then discussed threadbare at an NTAGI meeting, again with no dissenting notes. The recommendation was that the vaccine interval has to be 12-16 weeks," he further said.

'We didn't back govt move to double vaccine dosing gap'

A Reuters report quoting three scientists, including MD Gupte - the former Director of the government-run National Institute of Epidemiology - says that they only discussed increasing the interval to eight-12 weeks.

"Eight to 12 weeks is something we all accepted, 12 to 16 weeks is something the government has come out with," he said, adding, "This may be alright, may not be. We have no information."

This was echoed by his NTAGI colleague Mathew Varghese, who said the group's recommendation was only for 8-12 weeks.

The health ministry, citing the head of NTAGI's working group on Covid-19, said that the dosing decision was based on scientific evidence. "There was no dissenting voices among the NTAGI members," the ministry said on Twitter.

Reuters said Arora declined to comment on their report, but said all decisions were collective.

