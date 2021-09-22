Covishield vaccine row: The British High Commission on Wednesday said that Indian travellers to the UK must follow ‘non-vaccinated rules’. “We are engaging with the Government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India. Indian travellers to the UK must follow the ‘non-vaccinated rules’," a British High Commission spokesperson told news agency ANI.

The spokesperson said Indian travellers must follow the ‘non-vaccinated rules’.

The news agency reported that India was not mentioned in the list of countries (where Covishield is administered) in the new UK travel advisory. Indians therefore will still require to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine on arrival in the UK.

Today, the UK added Covishield, the India-manufactured Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine, to an updated international travel advisory, a day after the Indian government warned of “reciprocal measures" over “discriminatory".

Earlier, the Serum Institute of India-manufactured vaccines was not included in a list of eligible Covid vaccines recognised under Britain's reviewed international travel norms, effective from October 4.

Following the criticism, the UK today revised its advisory and Covishield in its approved vaccine list. However, India was not mentioned in the list of countries that were administering Covishield and were exempted from quarantine rules.

Under the new rules from October 4, unvaccinated Indian travellers or those not vaccinated with Covishield must take a COVID test three days before departure and book in advance for two COVID tests to be taken upon arrival in England.

On arrival in England, the passengers must self-isolate in the place they have confirmed on their passenger locator form for 10 days. A privately paid-for "Test to Release" option does exist at day five, which allows an early end to the 10-day quarantine with a negative PCR test.

The Indian government has said it is working with several countries to recognise India’s vaccine certification on a “mutual reciprocal basis".

(With inputs from PTI)

