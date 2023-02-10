A well known British-Indian cardiologist has flagged the cardiovascular side effects of the Covishield vaccine. According to Dr Aseem Malhotra, the vaccine manufactured in India by the Serum Institute is ‘even worse’ than mRNA COVID-19 vaccines when it came to concerns such as heart attacks and strokes. For the uninitiated, the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab - one of the first to be introduced in India - is presently approved for a two-dose regime and a booster shot.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}