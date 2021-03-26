OPEN APP
New Delhi: As India battles a new wave of covid-19 infections, deliveries of vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to lower-income economies will face delays during March and April, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by SII, is available in India under brand name Covishield, which is part of the nationwide covid-19 vaccination program.

Led by WHO, jointly with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi, the COVAX vaccine sharing initiative is aimed at equitable access to covid-19 vaccines globally.

Covax and the Government of India are in discussions to ensure some supplies are completed during March and April, the apex global public health agency said.

According to the agreement between Gavi and SII, which includes funding to support an increase in manufacturing capacity, the Indian company is to provide COVAX with SII-licensed and manufactured AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to 64 lower-income economies participating in the Gavi COVAX AMC.

To date, COVAX has received 28 million covishield doses and was expecting an additional 40 million doses to be available in March, and up to 50 million doses in April.

COVAX has notified all affected economies of potential delays. SII has pledged that, alongside supplying India, it will prioritize the COVAX multilateral solution for equitable distribution, the WHO said.

Participating economies have also received WHO guidance on optimizing the national deployment doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in a constrained supply environment.

Separately, the COVAX Facility has informed participants allocated AstraZeneca-manufactured doses of vaccine that some of the first deliveries due in March are now set to take place in April.

In this early phase of covid-19 vaccine roll-out, manufacturers require time to scale and optimize their production processes. AstraZeneca, which uses a novel supply chain network with sites across multiple continents, is working to enable initial supply to 82 countries through COVAX in the coming weeks.

COVAX retains its objective of supplying initial doses of vaccines to all participating economies in the first half of the year before ramping up significantly in the second half of 2021. To date, COVAX has shipped vaccines to over 50 countries and economies.

