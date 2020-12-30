Covishield to be considered for emergency licensure by SEC today

NEW DELHI: An independent subject expert committee set up by the Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani will on Wednesday consider Serum Institute of India’s proposal seeking an emergency licensure for its Covishield vaccine, a source in the know said.

Covishield is Serum Institute’s version of the vaccine originally developed by Anglo-Swedish firm AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

The SEC meeting on Wednesday follows an emergency authorisation by UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine for immunising people that are 18 years or older. The authorisation recommends two full doses administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks, the Anglo-Swedish firm said.

The UK MHRA’s authorisation for the shots, developed under the codename AZD1222, has paved the way for a likely emergency licensure by the Drug Controller General of India V.G. Somani for Serum Institute of India’s ‘Covishield’.

“This is a great and encouraging news. We will wait for the final approval from Indian regulators," Serum Institute chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said after the UK MHRA authorisation to AstraZeneca.

Serum Institute had submitted its proposal for emergency licensure for the vaccine earlier this month, but the SEC had asked the company to return with updated data and after an approval was given by the UK MHRA to AstraZeneca for the original version. The original version was co-developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, with AstraZeneca having the commercial rights.

AstraZeneca had signed a pact with Serum Institute earlier this year, where the Indian firm would contract manufacture and supply 1 billion doses of the vaccine for low-and-middle-income countries, with a commitment to provide 400 million before the end of 2020.

Including its pact with other manufacturers globally, AstraZeneca has a manufacturing capacity of up to three billion doses of the vaccine globally in 2021.

The AstraZeneca-Serum vaccine is by far the most significant so far in the global fight against covid-19 as it will be priced as little as $3 per dose, compared to the two messenger RNA vaccines by US firms Pfizer and Moderna that are charging at least six times the amount. Also, unlike the mRNA vaccines that require sub-zero temperatures, AstraZeneca-Serum vaccine can be stored at 2-8 degree Celsius.

