NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India will charge ₹400 per dose for Covishield from state governments and ₹600 per dose from private hospitals from 1 May, when covid-19 vaccinations are opened for all adults.

“Considering the global vaccine prices, we are ensuring that our vaccines are affordable in comparison to any other vaccines in the world," Serum Institute of India chief executive Adar Poonawalla said in a statement on Wednesday, while showing that the vaccines were still cheaper than the cost of vaccines from American, Russian and Chinese companies available in the private market in other parts of the world.

The prices for state government and private hospitals are higher than the ₹150 per dose it charges the Centre currently for procurement of Covishield, but lower than Poonawalla’s earlier statements that he expected the vaccine to cost ₹1,000 per shot in the private market. Covishield is a two-dose vaccine, with the second shot given four to eight weeks after the first.

Poonawalla said that for the initial four to five months, vaccines will only be made available to state governments and private hospitals, and the company will not enter into supply pacts with companies that want to vaccinate its employees, nor will it sell it in retail and free trade.

“Owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity. We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems. Post 4-5 months, the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade," Poonawalla said.

Poonawalla’s announcement of separate pricing for states and private hospitals follows the Central government’s decision on Monday to expand the scale of vaccination to include direct procurement by states and private market.

According to the policy for phase 3 of the vaccination programme, all adults can be vaccinated starting 1 May. Those who are below 45 years of age or not healthcare and other frontline workers will not qualify for the Central government’s free doses and will have to buy them from the private hospitals.

Half of all the vaccines produced and sent to Central Drugs Laboratory for testing will go directly to the Centre for its existing vaccination programme. Vaccine makers will have to supply the other half to states and to the private market at a “pre-determined price".

However, the change in vaccination strategy comes at a time of a shortage of vaccines when only the high priority groups are being covered. Serum Institute currently produces around 60-70 million doses of Covishield every month, while Bharat Biotech’s monthly Covaxin manufacturing capacity is around 10 million. In contrast, over 50 million doses of vaccine were administered in the first half of April alone when the priority groups were being inoculated.

Capacity expansion is likely to take time, with Serum Institute expected to scale up its capacity to 100 million doses only late next month at the earliest, while Bharat Biotech will also increase capacity next month to around 30 million doses per month. Even newer vaccines are likely to take time to reach the market, with Sputnik V imports likely to start late next month or in June.

Poonawalla on Wednesday said that the higher pricing for the vaccines for states and private hospitals could help the company scale up capacity.

“The promising directives will help to scale-up vaccine production, and allow state governments, private hospitals, and vaccination centers to procure vaccines directly," he said.

In such a scenario, there are concerns among states about vaccine availability, while funding their procurement could potentially further stretch their finances, which have already been hit by the pandemic over the last year.

