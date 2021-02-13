Covishield vaccine: Govt is buying each dose for 210 from SII

The price of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine across the world is in the range of between $ 4 and $5.25. Meanwhile, for COVAX AMC facility that pools the demand and supplies for 191 participating countries, including European Union nations, the price is $3 per dose to $3.15 per dose. This is because the advance payment done to the vaccine manufacturer, much before their vaccine completed the clinical trial and obtained licensure from the regulator, the MoS said.