9 Pune flights to carry Covidshield vaccines across India, SpiceJet left for Del

Serum Institute of India's COVID19 vaccine 'Covishield' will be shipped to different locations in the country from Pune airport, four days before the vaccination drive starts across the country.

Union Civil Aviation Min Hardeep S Puri said, "Today, Air India, SpiceJet and IndiGo Airlines will operate nine flights from Pune with 56.5 lakh doses to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh. The first consignment has already left for Delhi in the early morning.

The flights include two cargo flights, the source said. The first cargo flight will cover Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Bhubaneswar and the second cargo flight will go to Kolkata and Guwahati.

The consignment for Mumbai will leave by road. Trucks belonging to Kool-ex Cold Chain Ltd are being used to ferry the vaccine stocks from Serum Institute.

Pune airport tweeted: "Ready get set go! Stand by India! The vaccine to kill the disease is being loaded into the aircraft for distribution all over the country now."

The vaccine to kill the disease is being loaded onto the aircrafts for distribution all over the country now.@AAI_Official @aairedwr pic.twitter.com/5lY9i4Tjdk — PuneAirport (@aaipunairport) January 12, 2021

The maiden consignment of the vaccines in three trucks was rolled out of the Serum Institute of India facility around 5 in the morning. It was later loaded in the SpiceJet flight that left for Delhi at 8 am.

Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet, Ajay Singh said: SpiceJet has carried India’s first consignment of Covid vaccine today. The first consignment of 'Covishield' consisting of 34 boxes and weighing 1088 kg was carried from Pune to Delhi.

pic.twitter.com/OlloFf58ly — Ajay Singh (@AjaySingh_SG) January 12, 2021

Three temperature-controlled trucks rolled out of the Serum Institute gates shortly before 5 am and left for Pune airport, from where the vaccines will be flown across India.

The trucks carried 478 boxes of the vaccines, each box weighing 32 kg, a source involved in the vaccine transport arrangements told PTI. A 'puja' was performed before the vehicles left the facility.

The Central government on Monday placed firm orders in advanced commitments for over six crore doses of vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for inoculating three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive beginning January 16.

Interacting with state chief ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the enormity of what he called as the world's biggest vaccination exercise, saying over 30 crore citizens will get the jabs in the next few months in India against only 2.5 crore people vaccinated so far in over 50 countries in around a month.

