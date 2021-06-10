Are you confused about taking the jab and indecisive as to go for which vaccine? Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences have addressed various doubts people have regarding COVID-19 vaccines on 6 June where this issue of vaccination was also addressed.

According to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, the data available till now shows clearly that efficacy of all vaccines — whether Covaxin, Covishield or Sputnik V — are more or less equivalent.

“We should not hence say take this vaccine or that vaccine, whichever vaccine is available in your area, please go ahead and get yourself vaccinated so that you and your family are safe," Guleria said while addressing various doubts of people regarding Covid-19 vaccines.





Efficacy of all vaccines - Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V more or less equivalent: Dr. Guleriahttps://t.co/B0ThDfLH4X — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 10, 2021

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 24 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Price of Covaxin, Covishield, Sputnik V

The government has set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country -- Covishield ₹780 per dose, Covaxin ₹1,410 and Sputnik V ₹1,145.

In an address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to states for inoculation of all above the age of 18 from June 21.

The prime minister said the Centre has now decided to buy 75 per cent of jabs from vaccine makers for free supply to states, while private sector hospitals will continue to procure the remaining 25 per cent but they cannot charge more than ₹150 per dose over the pre-fixed price.

Meanwhile, the nationwide vaccination drive started in India on 16 January with two vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin. However, recently Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has also been added to the list.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics