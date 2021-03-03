Covishield vs Covaxin: Your vaccine guide to list of possible 'side-effects'

India has entered the second phase of its vaccination drive with two 'Made in India vaccines- Covishield and Covaxin- against the coronavirus disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took the shot of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to dispel the hesitancy over the Covid-19 vaccine. The government has said both vaccines are safe, but there are some associated side-effects as with any other vaccine. The companies had also put out the list of possible side-effects on their respective websites.