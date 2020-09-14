Covonavirus recovery rate in India hits new high: 10 updates

India's COVID-19 case tally has increased to 48.46 lakh with 92,071 new infections reported in past 24 hours while the recovery rate has touched 78%, the health ministry said today. The death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection in past 24 hours. Making a statement in Lok Sabha on COVID pandemic and the steps taken by the central government, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in India about 92% of the reported cases have mild symptoms, while oxygen therapy was required in 5.8% cases and intensive care in 1.7% cases.

"India’s journey of a fast growing recovery rate has crossed a milestone today. On a continuous upward trajectory, the recovery rate has touched 78% reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day," the government said.

Here are 10 updates:

1) 92,071 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. Maharashtra continues to contribute a high number. In the last 24 hours it has reported more than 22,000 new cases. Andhra Pradesh has contributed more than 9,800 new cases.

2) 1,136 deaths were logged in the past 24 hours. More than 36% of deaths reported in past 24 hours are from Maharashtra (416 deaths).

3) Of the new deaths, nearly 53% are concentrated in three States of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. These are followed by Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh.

4) 77,512 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

5) The total recovered cases are 37,80,107. The gap between recovered cases and active cases touched nearly 28 lakh today.

6) The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,86,598 as on date.

7) More than 60% of the active Cases are concentrated in five states: Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

8) These have also reported 60% of the total recovered cases.

9) Five states - Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh - combine for nearly 60% of the total cases so far in India.

10) The decisions taken by the government, including imposing a nationwide lockdown, helped in preventing approximately 37-38 thousand deaths due to coronavirus and 14-29 lakh people from getting infected, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday amid surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.





