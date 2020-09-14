Covonavirus recovery rate in India hits new high: 10 updates

India's COVID-19 case tally has increased to 48.46 lakh with 92,071 new infections reported in past 24 hours while the recovery rate has touched 78%, the health ministry said today. The death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection in past 24 hours. Making a statement in Lok Sabha on COVID pandemic and the steps taken by the central government, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in India about 92% of the reported cases have mild symptoms, while oxygen therapy was required in 5.8% cases and intensive care in 1.7% cases.