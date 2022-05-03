Covovax is now available for children in India: Adar Poonawalla

Covovax is now available for children in India: Adar Poonawalla1 min read . 10:44 PM IST
For this, the Central government is now making a new plan to provide covovax to all private centres for this a provision is being made on the CoWIN platform.
NEW DELHI : Covovax, a covid-19 is now available for children in India, said Adar Poonawalla, CEO and owner of Serum Institute of India on Tuesday.
“Covovax (@Novavax), is now available for children in India. This is the only vaccine manufactured in India that is also sold in Europe and has an efficacy of > 90%. This is in line with Shri @narendramodiJi’s vision of providing yet another vaccine to protect our children," tweeted Poonawalla.
For this, the Central government is now making a new plan to provide Covovax to all private centres for this a provision is being made on the CoWIN platform.
Recently, the government’s expert panel on immunization has recommended Covovax for adolescents in the age group of 12-17 years. Following which, SII’s Director for Government and Regulatory Affairs Prakash Kumar Singh in a letter communicated to the Union Health Ministry urging to utilise Covovax for the vaccination of adolescents in the age 12 to 17 years.
In the fight against Covid, more than 189.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive which started on 16th January last year.
According to the health ministry, over 2.94 Cr (2,94,30,754) adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Similarly, Covid-19 2,85,94,434 precaution doses have been administered to eligible individuals which includes healthcare workers, frontline workers, elderly above 60 years of age and population group from 18-59 years of age, said the ministry.
