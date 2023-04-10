Covovax to be added to CoWIN portal as heterologous booster. Prices and other details here2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Covovax is expected to be available on the CoWIN portal in the coming days at a price of ₹225 per dose plus applicable GST.
The Indian government has reportedly approved the inclusion of Serum Institute's Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults. This decision comes amidst rising COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×