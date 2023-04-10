The COVID-19 Working Group, headed by Dr. N.K. Arora, had recommended the inclusion of the vaccine on the portal last month as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been fully vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had already approved Covovax's market authorization for individuals who have received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin on January 16th, 2022. The vaccine has also been approved by the WHO and USFDA. The DCGI had initially approved Covovax for restricted emergency use in adults on December 28th, 2021, for the 12-17 age group on March 9th, 2022, and for children aged 7-11 years on June 28th, 2022, subject to certain conditions.