As India braces for a possible rise in COVID-19 cases, a new vaccine is set to join the ranks as booster this month. Serum Institute of India's Covovax vaccine - which is effective against the Omicron strains - will get approval as a booster jab against COVID-19 in the next 10 to 15 days.
"Covovax will be approved as a booster in the next 10-15 days. It is actually the best booster because it works very well against Omicron, more than Covishield," said Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla.
Asked about states and districts not getting Covishield vaccine, he said that there is ample stock with the Union government for supply.
According to earlier reports, the DCGI's office had raised a few queries about SII's application. Following this Prakash Kumar Singh, director, government and regulatory affairs of SII had submitted a reply, mentioning the current emerging situation caused by a new coronavirus variant.
All you need to know about Covovax:
Covovax is a recombinant spike protein nanoparticle vaccine that was approved for restricted use on adults and children last year. It is manufactured through technology transfer from American biotechnology company Novavax and has been approved by the European Medicines Agency for conditional marketing authorisation.
It is administered intramuscularly in two doses, with SII recommending a gap of three weeks between the jabs.
The DCGI had approved Covovax for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28, 2021 and for those in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9. It was approved for restricted emergency use in children aged seven to 11 years in June.
While the Indian administration had permitted the mixing and matching of vaccines towards the end of last year, it is not yet clear whether the same will apply for Covovax users.
Serum Institute has sought approval for use of the vaccine as as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above who have been administered two doses of Covishield or Covaxin.
(With inputs from agencies)
