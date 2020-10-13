NEW DELHI : Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria has claimed that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation from mobile phones and it has been proven scientifically. Unveiling a 'chip' made of cow dung, Kathiria said that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases.

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria has claimed that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation from mobile phones and it has been proven scientifically. Unveiling a 'chip' made of cow dung, Kathiria said that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases.

Addressing at the launch of a nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan', which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said: "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases."

Addressing at the launch of a nationwide campaign 'Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan', which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said: "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases." Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Here's the video:

Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala has manufactured the chip, named Gausatva Kavach. Set up last year, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog aims at conservation, protection and development of cows and their progeny.

The Aayog, which comes under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage the use of cow dung-based products during festivals.

Kathiria further went on to make an appeal to people to avoid using China-made diyas this Diwali, stating that the campaign launched by the RKA will also boost the 'Make in India' concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 'swadeshi movement'.

Speaking at the press conference today, Kathiria also touched upon actor Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's recent claims of consuming cow urine for health benefits and also said that the actor has eaten cow dung.

With agency inputs