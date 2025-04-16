Cow dung experiment to beat heatwave triggers row in Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College | Viral Videos

A video emerged on social media this week, showing the principal of Delhi University's Lakshmibai College coating the walls of a classroom with cow dung. The video sparked a row. In protest, Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri smeared cow dung on the walls of her office on Tuesday.

The 'experiment' College Principal Pratyush Vatsala claimed that the cow dung experiment was aimed to explore indigenous methods to cool classrooms. She cited previous research on cow dung's cooling effects.

She told news agency PTI, "We started a study to control heat stress...Research has been done on cow dung earlier as well."

"So, in that background, since there was no plaster in the portacabin and it was located on the second floor, we thought of preparing something with cow dung by mixing it with mud to see the cooling effect. We decided to have a study," she said.

"It’s a part of the study… We should connect with the environment. There are a few rooms above the canteen block where some classes used to be conducted. There are fans, but a proposal was given on heat stress control to try this idea,” said Laxmibai College Principal Pratyush Vatsala.

Speaking about the viral video, Vatsala, "As far as my video is concerned, it was a holiday...To ensure that the children do not get disturbed in the middle of their classes, we did it in those days. I thought I, too, should join in..."

"So I went ahead. I shared it with our internal faculty group. I wrote that these are some 'desi' efforts to ensure that there is some comfort in those rooms. I can't say who shared it from the Faculty group and with what intention," she added.

The criticism Several students criticised the principal's actions. DUSU president Ronak Khatri accused her of treating the college like an "experiment lab" without student permission.

In a latest video, Khatri could be seen smearing cow dung on the walls of the principal’s office at Lakshmibai College.

Khatri said the management is bringing old traditions contradictory to the resolution of modern India and Viksit Bharat.

"This was getting viral on social media, and the principal was saying that through the research of a professor, they will cool the room with the help of cow dung. They talk about modern India and Vikshit Bharat," he said.

"She [principal] considers this college her experiment lab, so I did the same in her room...How could they apply cow dung to a classroom without students' permission?... College is not a place to do experiments," he said.

Khatri lambasted the college management for lacking basic amenities, highlighting safety concerns and UGC rule violations, such as having only one entry and exit door in the portacabins.

FIR soon? Khatri asserted that his legal team has made the necessary arrangements and will file an FIR against the Principal for violating the rules of the UGC.

The DUSU President further urged the Ministry of Education to install Air Conditioners (ACs) in the classrooms so that students could study properly.

"When I reached that classroom, I found that there was just one entry and exit. There should have been two. It is mandatory for portacabins, as per UGC rules...This lays the ground for FIR, my legal team is ready to take action...," Khatri was quoted by ANI as saying.