Cow vigilante Monu Manesar reportedly taken into custody by police for his alleged involvement in the murder of two Muslim men

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, who was booked by Rajasthan Police for the murder of two Muslim men in February and is also accused by some to be a trigger for the recent violence in Nuh, was on Tuesday taken into custody by policemen, his organisation said. Monu Manesar, a prominent face in Haryana for cow vigilantism, is one of the 21 accused named in the FIR for the killing of Junaid (35) and Nasir (27). The charred bodies of the two cousins were found in a vehicle in Haryana's Bhiwani on February 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana Police did not confirm that the Bajrang Dal activist has been detained. But an office bearer of the group’s parent organisation, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, said he was picked up in Gurugram’s Manesar.

A video clip purportedly showed plainclothesmen taking him into custody. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have received information that Haryana Police has detained Monu Manesar, who is wanted in Nasir and Junaid (lynching) case. Haryana Police is carrying out its further procedure and our officers are in contact with them. When their procedure completes, (our) District Police will begin theirs," said SP Bharatpur, Mridul Kachawa to news agency ANI.

He was also accused of making inflammatory remarks before the recent communal violence in Nuh in Haryana but he has denied any wrongdoing.

*With Agency Inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}