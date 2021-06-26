1 min read.Updated: 26 Jun 2021, 02:53 PM ISTLivemint
The Centre has issued guidelines for updating or correcting passport details in coronavirus vaccination certificates online. Read to know more
In a major relief for international travellers, the Centre's CoWin portal is now enabling users to link their Covid-19 vaccination certificates to passports.
Sharing the process for updating or correcting passport details in the certificates, the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted, "Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate."