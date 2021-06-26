Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CoWIN allows users to add passport details on Covid vaccine certificate: How to do it

CoWIN allows users to add passport details on Covid vaccine certificate: How to do it

Travelers show their passports before taking a Covid-19 test after landing at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.
02:53 PM IST

  • The Centre has issued guidelines for updating or correcting passport details in coronavirus vaccination certificates online. Read to know more

In a major relief for international travellers, the Centre's CoWin portal is now enabling users to link their Covid-19 vaccination certificates to passports.

Sharing the process for updating or correcting passport details in the certificates, the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app tweeted, "Now, you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate."

The Centre has issued guidelines for updating or correcting passport details in coronavirus vaccination certificates online.

Here's how to link your passport to your vaccination certificate:

  1. Go to the official portal of CoWin — www. cowin.gov.in.
  2. Login with your credentials.
  3. Select the 'Raise an issue' option.
  4. Click on the 'Passport' option and select the person, whose certificate you want to link, from the drop-down menu.
  5. Enter your passport number.
  6. Submit the details.

Once this process is complete, the user will receive the new updated certificate "in seconds".

In case there is a mismatch of details i.e. the name on the certificate does not match the name on the passport, the person can request for name correction as well on the website.

Here's how to edit personal details:

  1. Go to the official portal of CoWin -- www. cowin.gov.in.
  2. Select the 'Raise an issue' option.
  3. Click on the 'Correction in certificate' option and select the person, whose details you want to change, from the drop-down menu.
  4. Click on the options you need to make corrections and edit the details.
  5. Click on submit.

However, it said that entering a passport number and requesting a name change can only be done once. "So please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details," it added.

