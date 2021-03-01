Subscribe
Co-WIN app not for vaccine registration, visit its portal instead: Ministry of Health
An Indian woman is administered COVISHIELD vaccine in Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, Monday, March 1, 2021. India is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination drive beyond health care and front-line workers, offering the shots to older people and those with medical conditions that put them at risk. As of Monday, those eligible to be vaccinated include people over 60, as well as those over 45 who have ailments such as heart disease or diabetes that make them vulnerable to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Co-WIN app not for vaccine registration, visit its portal instead: Ministry of Health

1 min read . 12:36 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the general population, beginning with people above 60 began today
  • For Covid-19 vaccine registration go to Co-WIN portal, not app, said Ministry of Health

The second phase of the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive for the general population, beginning with people above 60 and those with co-morbidities above 45 began today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jab. The registration opened for citizens at 9 am today. An appointment for vaccination can be booked using the Co-WIN portal. The Central government released a new framework for Co-WIN 2.0 on Sunday.

"Registration and booking for an appointment for Covid-19 vaccination are to be done through Co-WIN portal. There is NO CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only," the Ministry of Health said in a tweet.

Also Read | Assam shakes up the micro loans universe

According to the new framework, the schedule of vaccination of eligible beneficiaries will be closely linked with the availability of vaccine doses. The states and Union Territories will determine the target number of doses to be administered in a vaccination cycle.

The Central government also said that states were informed about the three methods of registration, i.e., advance self-registration, onsite registration and facilitated cohort registration.

States have been informed that private hospitals functioning as CVCs can charge subject to a ceiling of 250 per person per dose.

