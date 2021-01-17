CoWin Glitch: Maha says vaccination drive not halted, no session were planned

Refuting the reports of halting the vaccination drive due to the glitch in Co-WIN app, the Maharashtra Health Department said that no COVID-19 vaccination sessions were planned on January 17-18. So the question of cancelation does not arise.

Maharashtra Health Department confirmed, as per schedule they will continue the vaccination drive from next week following the Central government's guidelines.

Many states will halt the vaccination procedure for a day or two to observe the people who took vaccines today.

As Odisha has paused the drive for a day, Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Mohapatra of Health Ministry said, "After tomorrow, the vaccination drive will continue from Monday to January 25 as per government guidelines."

The health department of Maharashtra said, "No Covid vaccination sessions were planned on Sunday 17th or Monday 18th January. So the question of cancellation does not arise. Covid vaccination sessions will be organised in the next week as per GOI guidelines."

Earlier, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that COVID-19 vaccination was temporarily suspended till January 18 due to technical issues with Co-WIN App.

"Vaccination is stopped for 2 days due to technical glitch in Co-WIN app and glitch is being rectified by the Central government. So, vaccination will remain stopped for January 17-18 and will resume after that when central government addresses issues of online registration in Co-WIN app," BMC said.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

The state-level campaign was launched by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at around 11.30 am. More than 18, 338 health workers were vaccinated at 285 centres across the state.

Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work) is an online digital platform developed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualised tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions.





