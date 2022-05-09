CoWin has enabled the administration of over 190 crore covid doses in India

Hence, calling a manual data-entry error a technical glitch is a baseless argument. There could be a scenario where a beneficiary gets their first dose of vaccination along with their spouse or parent, under the other person’s mobile number and their driving license. And the same beneficiary gets their second dose individually under their own mobile number with their PAN card. It should come as no surprise that the beneficiary would end up with two different first dose certificates, as the system would rightfully recognise these as two different individuals.