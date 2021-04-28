Ahead of the phase-3 vaccination drive for 18 plus age group, more than 35 lakh people registered in the first hour on the CoWIN portal, the Centre said on Wednesday.

In a tweet from Aarogya Setu Twitter handle, the government wrote, "More than 35 lakhs people registered in the first hour after launch of 18 plus registration on cowin.gov.in".

The Centre added that the appointments for 18-44 will be available when state governments and private vaccination centers schedule sessions.

On Wednesday, the government rolled out registration process for vaccination against COVID-19 for all citizens above 18 years on the CoWIN portal. The registration kickstarted at 4 pm. Phase-3 of vaccination for the 18 plus age group is scheduled to begin from May 1.

During the registration process, several people complained about technical glitches on CoWIN. Some of them complained that the portal was not responding while others complained that it had crashed.

At 4.35 pm, a tweet from the Aarogya Setu mobile application said the CoWIN portal is working and that there was a minor glitch at 4 pm, which was fixed.

Registration for the newly-eligible category for COVID-19 vaccination is possible through the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app.

After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, officials had said.

The inoculation process and the documents to be provided to get the jab remain the same.

Also, from May 1, the types of anti-coronavirus vaccines and their prices will be displayed on the CoWIN portal for the citizens to make an informed choice at the time of booking an appointment at a private vaccination centre.

