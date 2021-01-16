CO-win platform faces issues on first day of covid-19 vaccination drive

The Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform, especially designed to drive the coronavirus immunisation programme in the country faced issues on the first day of the drive billed as the “world’s largest vaccination program".

With government’s own admission, there was delay in uploading of beneficiary list at some session sites for which the officials improved the speed of the software and system performance. “It is being further optimized," said said Manohar Agnani, additional secretary, ministry of health and family welfare. There were healthcare workers who were vaccinated though they were not scheduled for today’s session. Agnani said that the process was evolved and States have been advised to upload details of such healthcare workers in the Co-WIN database.

The Co-WIN platform is critical in the success of the inoculation program as it aims to facilitate real time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for covid-19 vaccine. The digital platform is for assisting programme managers across National, State, and District levels while conducting vaccination sessions. Further, it will help them track beneficiary coverage, beneficiary dropouts, sessions planned v/s sessions held and vaccine utilization.

India on the first day of its covid-19 immunisation drive vaccinated over 1,91, 181 people in 3,352 sessions held across the country as per the provisional reports. While the centre supplied Pune-based Serum Institute of India’s Covishield to all states, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin was supplied to 12 States.

“Additional 3,429 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Defence institutions. As many as 16,755 personnel were actively involved in organizing the immunization session sites. No case of post-vaccination hospitalization reported so far," said Agnani. In states of Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh conducted the sessions with both the vaccines, he added. Uttar Pradesh vaccinated the maximum number of beneficiaries i.e. 21291 in 317 sessions followed by Andhra Pradesh vaccinating 18412 beneficiaries in 332 sessions and Maharashtra in inoculating 18328 beneficiaries in 285 sessions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We have started the vaccination program at 81 sites, and we will increase this number to 175 sites in the coming days. As and when the vaccine increases, we will start the vaccination process at 1000 sites. Only health workers will be vaccinated in the first phase, including doctors, paramedic staff, and other medical workers. First to receive the vaccination will be health workers, then frontline workers such as CDVs and police officials, then people above 50 years, and then people below 50 years but with co-morbidities."

"There is no need to launch a separate app, the central government has devised the same system for the entire country," he added.

