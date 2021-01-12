Co-WIN platform is set to play a pivotal role in vaccination drive

With the Co-WIN system populated, the government will now be looking forward to vaccinating 30 million healthcare and other frontline workers from Saturday. However, it is still not known where the first doses of vaccine will be transported to and the number of doses, an aspect which will become clear this week. The next stage would be more crucial as 260 million people over 50 years of age and another 10 million below that age but with comorbidities have to be vaccinated.