NEW DELHI: CoWin , India’s covid-19 vaccination platform is being prepared to be made open source and it will soon be available to any and all countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The prime minister was addressing the CoWin Global Conclave digitally. Underlining India’s commitment towards sharing experiences, expertise and resources with the global community, Modi also expressed India’s eagerness to learn from global practices. Emphasizing the importance of technology in the fight against pandemic, Modi said that software is one area in which there are no resource constraints.

“That's why India made its covid tracking and tracing app open source as soon as it was technically feasible. With nearly 200 million users, the 'Aarogya Setu' app is a readily available package for developers," said Modi.

Having been used in India, the prime minister told the global audience, you can be sure that it has been tested in the real world for speed and scale.

The prime minister said that given the importance of vaccination, India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning its vaccination strategy.

“This helps people in proving that they have been vaccinated, expediting the normalcy in the post pandemic globalized world. A safe, secure and trustworthy proof helps people to establish when, where and by whom they have been vaccinated. Digital approach also helps in tracking the usage of vaccination and minimizes the wastage," said the prime minister.

Modi stressed that cowin Conclave is the first step to introduce this platform to the global audience.

“Through CoWin, India has administered 350 million doses of covid vaccines, including 9 million people in one day, few days ago. Furthermore, vaccinated people do not need to carry around fragile pieces of paper to prove anything,"said Modi.

“It is all available in digital format. The[re is] customizability to the software as per the local requirements of the interested countries," said Modi.

The prime minister concluded with the hope that guided by the approach of 'One Earth, One Health', humanity will certainly overcome this pandemic.

