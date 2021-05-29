CoWin portal unhackable, reports stating otherwise incorrect: Govt

"We state this with absolute certainty that no breaches have been found till date. No scripts can bypass the OTP verification and CAPTCHA to automatically register an individual. We wouldn't have been able to smoothly scale to over 90 million vaccines till date through online registrations alone if citizens were paying ₹400 to 3,000 (USD 7 to 40) to illegitimate coders just for booking. Such claims are unsubstantiated, and we would request the public at large to not pay heed to such crooks," Sharma said.