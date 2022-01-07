NEW DELHI : The authorities for Health Affairs for the Central government on Friday stated that the vaccination drive portal in India Co-WIN does not allow beneficiaries to make multiple registration against one Aadhar card.

On Thursday an 84-year old man from Bihar's Madhepura had claimed that he has received eleven shots of the vaccine against coronavirus and had requested the government for another.

The Union Health ministry authorities said that a beneficiary can register with the Co-WIN portal with a unique Aadhaar number.

"As per records on Co-WIN, only one person name Brahmdeo Mandal and age 85 has got vaccinated, that too with a unique Aadhaar number Co-WIN does not allow the use of the same ID including Aadhaar for multiple beneficiaries," Additional Secretary and Mission Director of National Health Mission, Vikas Sheel posted on Twitter.

The 84-year old man claimed to have noted all the dates he had taken the vaccination on.

"I took the third jab on May 19, fourth on 16 June and fifth on July 24 and the tenth jab from SDH Kehalgaon. I have received 11 Covid-19 vaccines so far,"

He further claimed that he had taken the first shot at Puraini PHC on 13 February, 2021. He further said that he had taken the vaccine nine times by 24 September. According to his claims, he took the latest jab on 4 January, 2022.

The state health department has also initiated an investigation into the matter.

