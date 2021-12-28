Teenagers between the age of 15 and 18 years, who will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination from next month, can register online on CoWin for the same from 1 Jan, Union Health Ministry said. They can also simply register onsite at the vaccination centres to get the jabs.

"Both walk-in and Online registration (through CoWIN) facilities to be made available for 15-18 years," the ministry said. Vaccination for teenagers in this age group will be rolled out from 3 January.

Doses

The Ministry further confirmend that teens who will become eligible for vaccination will only be administered doses of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

ID card

On Monday Dr. RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief informed that children in this age group will be required to submit 'student id cards' for the registration process. Sharma added, "We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards".

According to the Union Health Ministry, dedicated centres can be established for the same. States have been advised to establish separate dedicated Covid Vaccination Centers for 15-18 Yrs age group; Separate Vaccination team and separate queues for 15-18 age group to be maintained at all other CVCs.

Precautionary doses

Meanwhile, from 10 January precautionary dose or booster dose will rolled out for Health care workers (HCWs), Frontline workers (FLWs) and people of 60 age group with co-morbidities.

One do not need Doctor Certificate/Prescription to establish co-morbidity in order to take the vaccine, ministry confirmed. However, people above 60 have been advised to consult with their doctors before opting for a precaution dose.

Till Monday, a total of 142.38 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(With inputs from agencies)

