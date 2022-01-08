Registration for the ‘precautionary dose’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 December is now live on the Co-Win portal.

The administration of the same will commence from 10 January.

Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Vikas Sheel on Saturday announced the commencement of registration for 'precaution dose' of Covid-19 vaccine for healthcare, frontline workers and senior citizens above 60.

The feature for online appointments for Precaution Dose for HCWs/FLWs and Citizens (60+) is now live on Co-WIN. To book an appointment, please visit https://t.co/ZC467h2n3a @mansukhmandviya @MoHFW_INDIA @PIB_India @rssharma3 #LargestVaccineDrive — Vikas Sheel (@iamvikassheel) January 8, 2022

"The feature for online appointments for 'precaution dose' for healthcare/frontline workers and senior citizens (60 ) is now live on Co-WIN," he said in a tweet.

Union Health Ministry had earlier said that the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of precaution dose.

So far, 90% of the country's eligible population has been vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine dose.

With the administration of more than 90 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 150.61 crores till 7 am on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of health release, India executed 90,59,360 doses in the past 24 hours.

