As registration for Covid-19 vaccination began today at 4 pm for the nest phase of vaccination scheduled to commence from 1 May, 2021, several issues on vaccination booking and appointment cropped up after CO-WIN portal regarding availability of vacancies etc.

On those lines, RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority advised the citizens to log in and get an appointment only when they see vacancies available. He also clarified that several states and hospitals are yet to come on board with the Centre's vaccination programme and the visibility into the bookings/vacancy available for vaccination will be available after 1 May.

"Some States and hospitals may come on board on May 1 or later, therefore, the visibility into the bookings/vacancy available for vaccination will be available when States, hospitals come on board," Sharma told news agency ANI.

"We will continue to announce as and when States come on board. We will provide information in public. The advice to people is that you log in and get an appointment only when you see vacancies available," he added.

Sharma also informed earlier that on many days, there are around 5 million people registering in a day. "We expect more than double that number today. We think our system will be able to take the load when registrations open today."

"We had a test registration of about 5 million people in a day on the registration platform. Maybe the number will be double that after registrations are open. We are ready for it," he had said earlier.

All those aged above 18 can register themselves on the CoWIN portal or using the Aarogya Setu app to get vaccinated against COVID-19 starting 4 pm on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said as the government gears up to launch the third phase of vaccination drive from 1 May.

After registration, taking an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine jab would be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 44 years as walk-ins will not be allowed initially, officials had said.

Those above 45 years can still avail the facility of on-site registration to get vaccinated, they said.

As India witnesses a surge in coronavirus cases, it has decided to allow everyone above 18 years of age to get vaccinated from May 1.

"An increased demand is expected once the vaccination is opened for all. For the purpose of crowd control, registering on CoWIN portal and making an appointment to get a vaccine will be mandatory for those aged between 18 and 45 years. Walks-in will not be allowed in the beginning so that there is no chaos," an official had said.

The inoculation process and documents to be provided to get the jab remains the same.

"Registration of citizens in 18-44 age group will start with only online registration on COWIN from April 28 onwards," the ministry had said.

Also, from May 1, the types of anti-coronavirus vaccine and their prices will be displayed on the CoWIN portal for citizens to make an informed choice at the time of booking an appointment at a private vaccination centre.

While those aged 18 to 44 years will be eligible to receive vaccination on payment from any of the private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs), citizens below 45 years shall also be eligible to receive a jab from a government CVC in a state or Union Territory which decides to lower the minimum cut off age for eligibility.

As provided in the Liberalised Pricing and Accelerated National COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy document, all priority groups, such as healthcare workers, frontline workers and citizens above aged 45 years or more (as on 01.01.2022), shall continue to be eligible for vaccination free of cost from government CVCs, or on payment from private CVCS.

