Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that CoWin was being prepared to be made open source and soon, it will be available to any and all countries.

Addressing CoWIN Global Conclave, Prime Minister Modi said that there was no parallel to such a pandemic in 100 years. "Experience shows that no nation, however powerful that nation is, can solve a challenge like this in isolation," he said.

“The biggest lesson from the Covid pandemic is that for humanity and the human cause, we have to work together and move ahead together. We have to learn from each other and guide each other about our best practices," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said the technology was integral to fight against Covid.

"Luckily, software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. That's why we made our Covid tracing and tracking App open source as soon as it was technically feasible," he said.

He said the vaccination was the best hope for humanity to emerge successfully from the pandemic. "And right from the beginning, we in India decided to adopt a completely digital approach while planning our vaccination strategy," PM Modi said.

"Indian civilisation considers the whole world as one family. This pandemic has made many people realise fundamental truth of this philosophy. That's why, our technology platform for COVID vaccination - the platform we call CoWIN- is being prepared to be made open source," he added.

Underlining India's commitment for sharing experiences, expertise and resources with the global community, the Prime Minister also expressed the country's eagerness to learn from global practices.

He pointed out that with nearly 200 million users, the 'Aarogya Setu' app is a readily available package for developers. Having been used in India, the Prime Minister told the global audience, you can be sure that it has been tested in the real world for speed and scale.

PM Modi stressed that today's Conclave was the first step to introduce this — CoWin — platform to the global audience. The Prime Minister informed that through CoWin, India has administered 350 million doses of Covid vaccines, including 9 million people in one day, few days ago.

Furthermore, vaccinated people do not need to carry around fragile pieces of paper to prove anything. It is all available in digital format. The Prime Minister also highlighted the customizability to the software as per the local requirements of the interested countries.

The Prime Minister concluded with the hope that guided by the approach of 'One Earth, One Health', humanity will certainly overcome this pandemic.





