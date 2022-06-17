Co-WIN to be used for making organ donation transparent, others: R S Sharma

Co-WIN to be used for making organ donation transparent, others: R S Sharma2 min read . 09:18 PM IST
- At present, the Co-Win platform is only focused on COVID-19 vaccination programme and facilitating information and documents related to it.
Following the success Co-WIN platform, India is planning to repurpose it as an organ donation platform for making the present system transparent and connecting patients with suitable blood donors around their location, National Health Authority's CEO R S Sharma said on 17 June.
Also, being the Co-WIN chief, Sharma added that the platform will be used for various use cases in the health sector domain like immunisation programme, blood donation, organ donation and Ayushman Bharat Digital mission.
"Nobody knows if there is any person nearby who can donate the blood or a nearby blood bank which has this (blood group as required) kind of blood. We will put everybody on this (blood donation) platform which can become an extremely dynamic blood donation platform. Like (in case of) Covid you can see which vaccines are available, for blood also you can see which donors are available nearby," news agency PTI quoted Sharma as saying.
At present, the Co-Win platform is only focused on COVID-19 vaccination programme and facilitating information and documents related to it.
"Organ donation is in a pitiable situation, I must admit in India, where there is a lot of non-transparency in the whole system. We can make the entire system transparent," Sharma said.
Stating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very keen on using the Co-WIN platform for organ donation, the CEO said the Co-WIN portal will be used for national digital health missions.
"The essential idea is that we should use learning from these platforms to deliver more and more health services," Sharma added.
Among other things, Sharma noted PM Modi wants to make Co-WIN platform technology an open platform because it is a tool for digital public good.
With inputs from PTI.
