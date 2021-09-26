CoWin vaccination certificate undergoes this change for international flyers

CoWin vaccination certificate will have a new feature for international flyers that will be likely to be available from next week

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: People who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and want to travel abroad will have a CoWin vaccination certificate with their full date of birth. Currently, CoWin certificates mention the beneficiary's age based on the year of birth. The date will follow the "yyyy-mm-dd" (Year-Month-Day) format and it will be as per World Health Organization (WHO) standards for international travellers. The new feature will be likely to be available from next week.

New Delhi: People who have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccines and want to travel abroad will have a CoWin vaccination certificate with their full date of birth. Currently, CoWin certificates mention the beneficiary's age based on the year of birth. The date will follow the "yyyy-mm-dd" (Year-Month-Day) format and it will be as per World Health Organization (WHO) standards for international travellers. The new feature will be likely to be available from next week.

Speaking to ANI, Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA) said, "As the world is slowly opening up for business and travel, we are working continuously to ensure that international travellers can travel stress-free. This new feature and the format of date of birth will be in "yyyy-mm-dd" format as per the WHO standards for international travellers." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Speaking to ANI, Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA) said, "As the world is slowly opening up for business and travel, we are working continuously to ensure that international travellers can travel stress-free. This new feature and the format of date of birth will be in "yyyy-mm-dd" format as per the WHO standards for international travellers." {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

This comes as the United Kingdom has issued its new travel guidelines to include the Covishield vaccine in its updated list of approved COVID-19 vaccines. Following India's strong criticism over the UK's refusal to recognise Covishield, London has included the vaccine in its updated international travel advisory.

This comes as the United Kingdom has issued its new travel guidelines to include the Covishield vaccine in its updated list of approved COVID-19 vaccines. Following India's strong criticism over the UK's refusal to recognise Covishield, London has included the vaccine in its updated international travel advisory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}