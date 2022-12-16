CoWIN may help docs track appointments, patient data1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 11:58 PM IST
Doctors and medical professionals may soon be able to manage appointments and maintain patient records over the vaccine platform CoWIN, with the National Health Authority (NHA) integrating it with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission (ABDM)—the backbone of India’s digital healthcare system.