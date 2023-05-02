Coworking spaces double in 4 years in India: Report1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 01:54 PM IST
In Q1 2023, coworking spaces represented a 27% share of the net absorption of 8.2 million sq. ft. across the top seven cities, a significant increase from 14% in Q1 2019
New Delhi: Coworking spaces are gaining popularity among businesses in India, with demand doubling in the past four years. In Q1 2023, coworking spaces represented a 27% share of the net absorption of 8.2 million sq. ft. across the top seven cities, a significant increase from 14% in Q1 2019.
