Coworking spaces double in 4 years in India: Report

In Q1 2023, southern cities Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai saw net office absorption of around 4.6 million sq. ft., with coworking players accounting for 26%. Western markets Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune had net absorption of approximately 1.48 million sq. ft. of office space, with coworking players contributing 24%. In NCR, coworking players made up 32% of the roughly 1.89 million sq. ft. absorbed office spaces, while in Kolkata, coworking players accounted for 12% of the 0.25 million sq. ft. office space absorbed in Q1 2023..

