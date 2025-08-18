CP Radhakrishnan is NDA’s VP Pick: Rajnath seeks Kharge’s support. Who will INDIA bloc field?

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday evening spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to seek support for the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, news agency ANI said, quoting sources.

Vice Presidential election, scheduled for 9 September, will be held under the supervision of Rajnath Singh on behalf of the NDA. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has been made the election agent, the news agency said.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan was announced as NDA candidate for the Vice Presidential election on Sunday. The announcement was made by BJP National President JP Nadda after the party's Parliamentary Board meeting in New Delhi.

The candidature comes almost a month after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on 21 July, opening the contest for his successor. Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and served until 2027.

The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament — elected and nominated — using a proportional representation system via a single transferable vote. The MPs cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.

INDIA bloc to discuss VP candidate today Ideally, it should be an NDA vs INDIA bloc candidate fight for the Vice Presidential polls. The INDIA bloc is yet to announce its candidate. The last date of filing nomination is 21 August.

The Opposition INDIA bloc will meet today to discuss its nominee for the Vice Presidential elections. Kharge will preside over a meeting of the INDIA bloc's parliamentary floor leaders at 10:15 AM, during which the leaders are likely to discuss the issue.

In case INDIA bloc doesn't field its candidate, Radhakrishnan will be elected unupposed as next Vice President of India.

BJP President Nadda said that the party would reach out to the Opposition to ensure a consensus and possibly an unopposed election.

"We will talk to the opposition as well. We should also get their support so that together we can ensure an unopposed election for the post of Vice President. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them, and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them, and all our NDA colleagues have supported us. CP Radhakrishnan is our NDA's candidate for Vice President," Nadda said while addressing a conference here.

How do numbers stack up? Overall, the electoral college currently has 788 MPs, 588 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha. It consists of 233 elected members of the Rajya Sabha, 12 nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, and 543 elected members of the Lok Sabha for the Vice Presidential Election scheduled on 9 September.

As things stand, the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) has a majority in the electorate. There are fair chances that Radhakrishnan will be the next Vice President of India.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Radhakrishnan, 68, is currently serving as the 24th Governor of Maharashtra, a post he assumed on 31 July 2024.

He has also served as the Governor of Jharkhand from February 2023 to July 2024 and held additional charge as the Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry between March and July 2024.

A veteran BJP leader, Radhakrishnan, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice and previously served as the Tamil Nadu BJP State President.

Joined RSS at 16 His political life started earlier, with him being associated with organisations like the RSS and Jan Sangh at the age of 16 in 1974. And in 1996, he became the secretary of the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He was elected as MP from the Coimbatore parliamentary constituency in 1998, in which he won by a margin of 1,50,000 votes, and was re-elected in 1999 from the same constituency.

In 2006, he was appointed as the state president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, during which he actively raised social and developmental issues.

Radhakrishnan was born on 20 October 1957 in Tiruppur, Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu. By profession, he is an agriculturist and industrialist.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for the Vice Presidential election would take place on 9 September, with counting of votes scheduled for the same day. The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until August 25.