CP Radhakrishnan sworn in as India's 15th Vice President

CP Radhakrishnan took oath as the 15th Vice President of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today, 12 September.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office at the event attended by top leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues in the Union government.

Jagdeep Dhankar, whose sudden resignation on 21 July had necessitated the election, was also present at the event. Dhankar was seated next to Hamid Ansari and Venkaiah, the other two former Vice Presidents of India.

Radhakrishnan, the 67-year-old National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, won the vice presidential election on Tuesday, defeating B Sudershan Reddy, the joint opposition INDIA bloc nominee, by 152 votes.

Radhakrishnan bagged 452 votes against the Opposition INDIA bloc nominee and former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy's 300 votes, amid indications of cross-voting in favour of the victorious candidate.

RSS roots The victory of Radhakrishnan, 67, a seasoned politician from Tamil Nadu with RSS roots since childhood and decades-long stint first in the Jana Sangh and then the BJP, was a foregone conclusion due to the ruling alliance's numerical edge in the House.

The BJP-led NDA had 427 MPs on paper, plus the support of the YSRCP’s 11 MPs. Some MPs representing smaller parties also backed him. This made Radhakrishnan’s victory a foregone conclusion, way above the halfway mark of 377.

After his election as the Vice President, Radhakrishnan demitted office as the Governor of Maharashtra on Thursday.

An official statement issued by the president's office said President Murmu appointed Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat to discharge the functions of the Governor of Maharashtra in addition to his own duties.

Who is CP Radhakrishnan? Born on 20 October 1957, in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Radhakrishnan belongs to the OBC Gounder caste, believed to politically rally behind the AIADMK, the BJP’s biggest ally in Tamil Nadu

Radhakrishnan became a State Executive Committee Member of the Bharatiya Janasangh in 1974. Jana Sangh was founded in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mukherjee, before it became the BJP in 1980.

Radhakrishnan was elected a Member of Lok Sabha from Coimbatore twice. and served as the BJP's State President in Tamil Nadu between 2004 and 2007.